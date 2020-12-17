Previous
Dame Whina Cooper by sandradavies
Dame Whina Cooper

Statue near her birthplace in the far north. She led a land march from Te Hapua in 1975 to the steps of Parliament in Wellington.
SandraD

@sandradavies
