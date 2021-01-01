Sign up
Photo 374
Forwards
The word for the day, ' Forwards'.
Towards the future, continually onwards.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
Photo Details
2021 Current
Canon EOS M50
1st January 2021 12:49pm
2021
word for the day
forwards
swing balls
