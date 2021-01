Hands on horse

This is Johnny on his horse Penny, he paints his hand on the horse and rides through Tauranga on the footpath. I haven't seem them for a long while so took the shot quickly while in traffic standstill.

Johnny dresses up as an American Indian and walks Penny through town as well as swims at the beaches. He has been known to ride through groups in the parks for attention but has avoided negative attention for several years.