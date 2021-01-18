Previous
Next
Tunnel exit by sandradavies
Photo 391

Tunnel exit

The gorge walk has many mining tunnels. This one is narrow and dark and comes with its own twinkling glow worms.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
Such a great walk and a reminder how lucky we are to be able to access all these places
January 18th, 2021  
SandraD ace
@suez1e Exactly, agree with no doubt.
January 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise