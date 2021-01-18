Sign up
Photo 391
Tunnel exit
The gorge walk has many mining tunnels. This one is narrow and dark and comes with its own twinkling glow worms.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
2
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
639
photos
42
followers
53
following
107% complete
View this month »
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
17th January 2021 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tunnel
Sue
ace
Such a great walk and a reminder how lucky we are to be able to access all these places
January 18th, 2021
SandraD
ace
@suez1e
Exactly, agree with no doubt.
January 18th, 2021
