Photo 408
Deciding
While waiting for a friend to arrive for lunch in the Garden Centre café I found these iron structures that would look so good! Fortunately just as I looked at the price she arrived. You know the rest.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
0
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
Views
9
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
27th January 2021 12:56pm
Tags
plants
