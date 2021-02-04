Previous
Deciding by sandradavies
Deciding

While waiting for a friend to arrive for lunch in the Garden Centre café I found these iron structures that would look so good! Fortunately just as I looked at the price she arrived. You know the rest.
4th February 2021

SandraD

365 project
