Photo 411
Papamoa Hills View out to the Pacific Ocean
We have very dry conditions here at the moment.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
1
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
Tags
local
Dora Prokosh
ace
Certainly does look dry. I guess wild fires will be an issue for you if not already. Lovely landscape
February 7th, 2021
