The old tree by sandradavies
Photo 423

The old tree

This is the most photographed ake ake tree on the Chathams, it has survived many years, storms and severe weather. It grows horizontal due to the wind and sand storms.

It sits in a field at the end of the old grass air strip. The entrance to the old bark carvings is also close about 50 meters. Happy sheep graze nearby.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
