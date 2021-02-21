Previous
Bird by sandradavies
Bird

Many beach walks along with many attempts at photos of the birds. I did catch this one.

I am catching up on a back log, sorry about the dump. Chatham Is is 45 mins ahead of NZ and has limited internet and no cellphone.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
