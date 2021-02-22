Previous
Next
Homeward bound by sandradavies
Photo 426

Homeward bound

In a prop Air Chathams flight - the closest NZ landfall is Napier.

A female Pilot, partner to a boat charter Skipper. It's great to see small communities working to make it possible for us to look into this wonderful group of islands.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise