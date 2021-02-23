Previous
Next
Shells and sand by sandradavies
Photo 427

Shells and sand

It's hard to leave the Chathams peace behind, but I must reflect on the images I have taken. Wonderful beaches and shells.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise