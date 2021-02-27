Previous
28 Old Hut by sandradavies
Photo 431

28 Old Hut

This hut is only 13 km walk in. An old deerstalkers hut built from totara slabs, a wood burner stove that smoke smell greeted as we opened the door. My travel buddy and I were the only two on the trail and in heaven.
SandraD

