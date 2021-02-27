Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 431
28 Old Hut
This hut is only 13 km walk in. An old deerstalkers hut built from totara slabs, a wood burner stove that smoke smell greeted as we opened the door. My travel buddy and I were the only two on the trail and in heaven.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
682
photos
42
followers
53
following
118% complete
View this month »
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
26th February 2021 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moerangi
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close