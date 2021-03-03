Previous
3 Chatham Is Rocks by sandradavies
3 Chatham Is Rocks

Fellow traveller Robbie stands proudly to provide size and scale of these rocks. It was his idea! The rock stood at the end of a long peaceful beach walk.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Peter H ace
It looks like the rock may tip over any minute!
March 5th, 2021  
SandraD ace
@peadar Nature, storms and rocks are great to photograph. It will take a big push to unlock this stone!
March 5th, 2021  
