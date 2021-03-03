Sign up
Photo 435
3 Chatham Is Rocks
Fellow traveller Robbie stands proudly to provide size and scale of these rocks. It was his idea! The rock stood at the end of a long peaceful beach walk.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
688
photos
42
followers
53
following
Tags
chathams
Peter H
ace
It looks like the rock may tip over any minute!
March 5th, 2021
SandraD
ace
@peadar
Nature, storms and rocks are great to photograph. It will take a big push to unlock this stone!
March 5th, 2021
