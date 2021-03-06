6 The stone house Helen

We have had a few earthquake shakes and tsunami warnings here yesterday. I heard Helen from the Chatham Is being interviewed on the radio. This shot is from her stone house taken recently. The cottage was built in the 1820's
She lives remotely and totally off the grid and will have been alert when we all felt the quake at 2am. She will have been very close than here on the mainland
@julzmaioro She sure is a character Julia, so many collections and stuff inside would weather any storm. Her garden late summer was as you say full of colour. It was great to hear her on the radio reporting her experience.