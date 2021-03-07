Sign up
Photo 439
7 more bush
More tracks to follow, this one is between Rogers Hut and Moerangi Hut. A challenging cycle way as well as walkway.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
690
photos
42
followers
53
following
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Views
5
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
27th February 2021 11:54am
Tags
moerangi
