Wide beach scene by sandradavies
Photo 444

Wide beach scene

More beautiful Chatham beaches. Peaceful, colourful and enjoyable ocean beach.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
