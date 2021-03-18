Previous
Waikaremoana Great Walk by sandradavies
Photo 450

Waikaremoana Great Walk

There are places I won't get to walk on my NZ long thru hike next spring. I've just completed this 4 day tramp 46km one way. Walked from there to here. Up and down, wet and misty.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Did you have fun??!!
March 25th, 2021  
SandraD ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Oh yeah! always good fun in huts and meeting up along the way. Dinner is always a delectable delight - we have dinner parties every night :-)
March 25th, 2021  
