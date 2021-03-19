Previous
Waikaremoana Holiday Park by sandradavies
Photo 451

Waikaremoana Holiday Park

A peaceful place to start and end a 4 day tramp.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
Peter H ace
Looks a lovely place.
March 25th, 2021  
