Mushrooms - too late by sandradavies
Photo 454

Mushrooms - too late

Who would think you could collect field mushrooms for dinner at the holiday park? We were too late. We did smell them cooking in the kitchen. Allan and the cyclist group had first pick and shared their knowledge.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
