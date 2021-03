The Heart of the North Island

The widest part of the NZ North Island is rumpty dumpty tramping in old virgin forest. In the East the area is well protected by the Tuhoe people who fiercely guard their land. Access to Lake Waikaremoana is made possible by an agreement with the Crown for access for walkers. The Urewera is filled with history. The bush remains as it was pre colonial intervention. A great walk!