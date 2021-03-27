Sign up
Photo 459
Old fern
This very healthy tree fern is well over 100 years old. To survive it has grown in very close proximity with others, over the years others around this group have died off. It proves together we are stronger.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
Photo Details
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
21st March 2021 3:28pm
Tags
waikaremoana
Peter H
ace
A lovely old fern with lots of character.
March 28th, 2021
