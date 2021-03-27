Previous
Old fern by sandradavies
Old fern

This very healthy tree fern is well over 100 years old. To survive it has grown in very close proximity with others, over the years others around this group have died off. It proves together we are stronger.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
Peter H ace
A lovely old fern with lots of character.
March 28th, 2021  
