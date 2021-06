Same walk next day

My walk started with a light drizzle that fizzled out once I arrived at the estuary this morning. The Mount, Mauao, was a welcome sight popping through in the distance.



Dogs was the highlight and a welcome sight as they played enjoying a free walk off the lead. They are meant to be restrained yet I loved to see that freedom and control as they were called back as I appeared on the path. Very hard not to befriend them.