Estuary reflection by sandradavies
Photo 536

Estuary reflection

A swift easterly wind set the NZ flag on Takitimu Drive in an opposite direction to most days. We love the south westerly's as we live protected by the Kaimai Ranges.
I'm looking for inspiration as I walk this path this week.
12th June 2021

SandraD

@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
