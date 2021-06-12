Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 536
Estuary reflection
A swift easterly wind set the NZ flag on Takitimu Drive in an opposite direction to most days. We love the south westerly's as we live protected by the Kaimai Ranges.
I'm looking for inspiration as I walk this path this week.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
786
photos
42
followers
54
following
146% complete
View this month »
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
9th June 2021 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
local
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close