Photo 541
Looking through
Oh to see the Mount Beach and out to the south
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
4
2
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
791
photos
43
followers
54
following
148% complete
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
16th June 2021 12:11pm
local
Silke Stahl
ace
Great view. Looks like paradise!
June 16th, 2021
Peter H
ace
Looks idyllic.
June 16th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Absolutely beautiful!
June 16th, 2021
Anne
ace
What a fabulous view
June 16th, 2021
