Silver Fern by sandradavies
Photo 542

Silver Fern

This tiny fern represents the kiwi sporting community. I love to bring home a bit when I find it on the track ahead of me. This one resides on my bookcase and took my eye as I was about to turn the light out.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

SandraD

Dianne
Lovely.
June 17th, 2021  
