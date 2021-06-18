Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 542
Silver Fern
This tiny fern represents the kiwi sporting community. I love to bring home a bit when I find it on the track ahead of me. This one resides on my bookcase and took my eye as I was about to turn the light out.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
792
photos
43
followers
54
following
148% complete
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
17th June 2021 9:24pm
Tags
kiwi
Dianne
Lovely.
June 17th, 2021
