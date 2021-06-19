Sign up
Photo 543
Kereru Wood Pigeon
This woody has been coming into my neighbours garden for a feed of berries in the afternoon. Here he is upside down clambering about on the palm berries. I love the claw grasp above the bird.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
794
photos
43
followers
54
following
149% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
20th June 2021 4:51pm
wood
local
pigeon
