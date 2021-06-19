Previous
Next
Kereru Wood Pigeon by sandradavies
Photo 543

Kereru Wood Pigeon

This woody has been coming into my neighbours garden for a feed of berries in the afternoon. Here he is upside down clambering about on the palm berries. I love the claw grasp above the bird.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise