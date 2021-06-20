Previous
Kereru by sandradavies
Kereru

As I'm watching the Wood Pigeon through my lens I hear 'that sound' and click and then he was gone. That sound is a common bush sound of the wood pigeon's flight. It's great to see this young bird return although the berries are almost done.
