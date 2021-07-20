Previous
Four Men and A Dog by sandradavies
Photo 574

Four Men and A Dog

It was an early start to get to Ohope for a 9:00am start for a coastal walk to Whakatane this morning. The BOP Women's Tramping Tribe posted a morning hike and 8 women responded. I'm always amazed at how things work out. Some knew each other but most did not.

A one way hike, not really sure of the logistics of carpooling, getting back to the car my head spins with how. Nup trust, and breathe! Perfect with minimal ease, I love the feeling of letting go. So much fun!

These fellas walking the beach with their dog are in step too. Lovely
