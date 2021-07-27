Previous
A Dad Treat by sandradavies
Photo 581

A Dad Treat

I asked #2 son if I could make him a snack. 'Something simple', he replied, 'I’m a bit busy at the moment but hungry'. So, a dad dish happened.

Their Dad died when they were in their early teens; I try to bring back memories where ever I can. Busy? I do delivery service! A happy #2 son.

Crispy bacon was gulped down before I could get my camera. He ate at his computer as he completed his team on-line game. Wedges and eggs followed the bacon gulp and a hug for Mum later. He was so pleased to eat the memory of bacon and eggs with wedges.
