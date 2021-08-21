Previous
Next
Bee Bathing in Pollen by sandradavies
Photo 606

Bee Bathing in Pollen

I observed bees playing in the freesia patch. This one is drunk with the pollen, so slow I was able take its portrait.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise