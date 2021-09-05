Previous
Waiting by sandradavies
Photo 621

Waiting

Three weeks before I head away on my long walk. Lockdown levels need to change for that to happen. This bird is probably happy that the spring growth is about to happen, more patient than me.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
170% complete

