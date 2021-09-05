Sign up
Photo 621
Waiting
Three weeks before I head away on my long walk. Lockdown levels need to change for that to happen. This bird is probably happy that the spring growth is about to happen, more patient than me.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
0
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
871
photos
43
followers
53
following
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
Views
2
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd September 2021 10:28am
Tags
bird
