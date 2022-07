Day 55 another camp

Smith’s Farm Holiday Park is located between Queen Charlotte Walkway and Pelorus Track, near Linkwater. I arrived here with two walking buddies in light rain to a welcome of banana muffins and a hot cup of tea. This was delivered to our tent site by our host at Smith’s Farm. Other walkers also arrived and my first real company on this, so far solitary, walk.



I was pleased to meet others and learn how they planned the next stage known as the hardest and most severe terrain.