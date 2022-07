Blue Moon Hut

The Pelorus River leads into the Richmond Range. I met the lady who has a 100 year lease on a block to re-establish the forest near the start of the next section. She invited me to stay and be dropped off at the track along with a track buddy. No services at all. An LPG gas bottle drove the stove where we made our dinner. Water was gravity fed, a long drop toilet and a roaring fire. A fire was made under a bath outside to heat the water, a luxury.

It's day 56, Dec 6, 2021