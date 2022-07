Mid Wairoa Hut

Halfway and committed, the only way out of the continual challenges was to keep walking through the rocky mountains toward the Wairoa River. It was a very steep descent to the hut, straight down until the hut came into view where I sighed a big Phew. It was good to see my walking buddies had arrived not long before me.



The look and paint job of the huts in each area are similar due to the wonderful volunteers who develop each section.