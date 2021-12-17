St Arnaud

Leaving Porters Hut I planned to stay in the last hut in this section, Red Hills Hut. I wasn’t expecting to walk 31km today. When I arrived at Red Hills Hut I found the water tank was leaking but I managed to wash my shoes and socks. The walk to the hut was one long wet bog, a mud slog track to the hut. Red Hills was a new hut, no fire/stove making it seem soul-less having enjoyed the comfort of the old huts in the last week. I walked the 17 km to St Arnaud across a 4WD track and 10K on the highway. I arrived at 6:30 in time for a hot meal in the restaurant knowing a rest day was the next day.