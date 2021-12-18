Previous
Peaceful morning at St Arnaud by sandradavies
Peaceful morning at St Arnaud

In St Arnaud I woke to many tui in the flax bush outside my room fluttering around feeding on the early nectar. I captured this one with the morning sun behind.
18th December 2021

SandraD

@sandradavies
I've considered a new camera but first I want to learn all I can with my current one.
