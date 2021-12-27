Previous
Boyd Flat Hut by sandradavies
Boyd Flat Hut

The track continued up the Anne River through more grassy clearings towards Anne Saddle. Over the saddle it dropped down into the Boyle River Valley where the hut sat on the other side of a swing bridge. An older hut with a large open dining area.
