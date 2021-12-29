Previous
Hope Kiwi Hut by sandradavies
Photo 706

Hope Kiwi Hut

Hope Kiwi Hut had two large bunk rooms and a large open dining space with additional bunks. It looked to be quarters for farm workers in the past, it had a concrete path leading to the door and was fully fenced. A Lockwood style building.
