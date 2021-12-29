Sign up
Photo 706
Hope Kiwi Hut
Hope Kiwi Hut had two large bunk rooms and a large open dining space with additional bunks. It looked to be quarters for farm workers in the past, it had a concrete path leading to the door and was fully fenced. A Lockwood style building.
29th December 2021
29th Dec 21
SandraD
@sandradavies
I've considered a new camera but first I want to learn all I can with my current one. My project will be filled with...
Views
13
2021 Current
Taken
2nd June 2022 11:39am
ta
