Locke Stream Hut

There was a lot of discussion in Hurunui #3 Hut last night about a weather system bringing in rain tomorrow afternoon to last a few days. Eight hikers, 3 pair going my direction had very different plans to beat it and exit across the braided river before it hit. I was encouraged to meet Max and Bex at Kiwi Hut for a safe river crossing together the following day, they'd save me a bunk in the small hut. However, I got lost an hour in on the dry river bed and turned back to Locke Stream Hut. Hikers arrived from the opposite direction and gave me directions of where to cross the river safely before a rockfall and scree and join the trail again. Phew!