Top Timaru Hut

I was 6th to arrive at the 6-bunk newish hut walking south and for a change the hut appeared before expected. Two more arrived later, Nick and Ginny, who had read the note we left at the last hut advising full huts ahead. Knowing this they were prepared to camp. Four more hikers traveling north were expected and turned up at 9:30 just before dark. Word travels fast with hikers coming and going, I was glad to have a bunk inside but the hut was small, cramped and very hot. Twelve altogether at this site, 6 inside and 6 outside in their tents.



Two 74yo women plus two more women over 50 arrived at 9:30. Ross, who I met in Lake Ohau, gathered all their water from the stream across the river as they set up camp as the sun went down. There was a trickle and a good water source flowing close to the hut but not enough for 12.



It was a mission to get water from the recommended water source, a fresh water stream. Rather than from the cloudy blue glacial stream not suitable for drinking even boiled due to its small particles ground up so small filtering was not recommended.

A really cold night outside overnight, ice was on the three tents as I headed out from the hut the next morning. Top Timaru Hut is known for the broken toilet door hinges. Many huts are remembered for the toilet.