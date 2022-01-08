Stody's Hut

I had company on the track today and once we had navigated the deep narrow gorge and many river crossings the climb to the hut was next. It was very steep and 2km up, the expected time was 1.5hrs. It took me 2.5 hours and was left behind at the start. It took hands and knees at times on very steep and flat rock faces. Lots of stops and starts working out how to climb the rock faces. This was a challenge also for Ginny who lost the track climbing up at one stage.



I caught up with Ginny and Nick when I arrived at the hut that was at the top of the climb an additional km across an open but flat ridge sitting next to a stream in a wooded area. A very basic old musterers hut with a dirt floor and known for a friendly family of mice. The four ladies heading north and camped outside last night told us they fed them. Grrrrr. There was a tarpaulin on the floor and very tidy. The bunks were platform style with mattresses. However I pitched my tent with 100’s of sandflies and slept very well after a strenuous long hiking day.