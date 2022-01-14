Roses Hut

Once the two climbs were over one after the other it was all downhill along a fence line to Roses Hut. Nick and Ginny arrived not long before me and we were pleased with ourselves to be resting early afternoon after another great day to warm, sunny and drying weather.



Very soon a nobo (north bound walker) joined us followed by Max and Becks! So pleased to see them again. The hut was alive with lots of common tramping stories and as usual talk about the best tramping food. With no electricity in the back country huts bedtime is usually at sunset. We were all tucked in our bunks before dark after another magnificent day in these beautiful mountains.



This picture took a bit of faffing around the next morning to line up the peak, our next climb, with the roof gable at the red arrow. Pic is German Max, me a super senior kiwi, and Becks an adventurous young kiwi.





