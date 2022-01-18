Greenstone Hut

Flushing toilets at this serviced hut plus toilet paper! Having to pay $20 is controversial for TA walkers. The word was out wardens are on the track asking for hut tickets while walking. Not my experience but I do believe these Great Walk huts are protected.



There was no place to put my tickets inside the hut so off to bed before dark to the sound of the many riflemen just outside the window.



The Greenstone Track was a walk on my bucket list prior to this through-hike. Several people were at the hut but only 3 stayed. This is a serviced hut and so not part of the back country pass as I still have my hut tickets in my kit.