Another first - hitching tutorial

Last night we were all tucked up and ready for the major river crossing early the next morning. That proved to be easy and once we crossed in ankle-deep slow-moving river; we had a great laugh. The guide notes is always erred on the side of worst-case scenario and most often it was. Not this day.



And then a looong walk to the road end before a 22km hitch to Te Anau for re-supplies. Becks and Max taught me how to hitch… so much fun. Here is the guts of the tutorial.



We put German Max; a body so nice to walk behind, anyway he was positioned up the road to catch a ride. 😊 He took this pic before he found his position. Becks in charge with coffee in her hand, me posing with thumb out. AND then…. before the next minute a lovely university student stopped for him. He asked if he could add his two girlfriends. Hah love him!