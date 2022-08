Solo or shared pack weights

The difference between walking alone and sharing gear is obvious in this picture taken by Max. Becks on the left has a smaller pack 50L, mine on the right is 65L.



That means I carry all my gear where shared gear is exactly that. I carry the Personal Locator Beacon (PLB), first aid, all kitchen, tent etc. Can you see the difference? Picture by Max taken on the walk out of Mavora Lake.