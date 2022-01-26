Previous
Next
Which way? by sandradavies
Photo 734

Which way?

Where is the hut? Lost! Just give me a sign.
I walked left and right to finally find a marker in this long grass somewhere.
26th January 2022 26th Jan 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise