Butterfly by sandradavies
Photo 698

Butterfly

Among the hills and mountain passes there are many critters to hold my attention. As I stop to catch my breath or check that I am still alive there is so much to see at my feet.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm taking a break while I walk the length of New Zealand over the spring and summer.
Photo Details

