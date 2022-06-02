Sign up
Photo 747
Choko / Chayote
A plentiful crisp and mild flavoured vine fruit that is highly nutritious yet most people don't eat. The taste is similar to baby marrows or zucchini and when cooked can taste like cooked cucumber. I love them cooked in grated ginger.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
0
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I've considered a new camera but first I want to learn all I can with my current one. My project will be filled with...
999
photos
42
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
4th June 2022 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
