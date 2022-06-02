Previous
Choko / Chayote by sandradavies
Photo 747

Choko / Chayote

A plentiful crisp and mild flavoured vine fruit that is highly nutritious yet most people don't eat. The taste is similar to baby marrows or zucchini and when cooked can taste like cooked cucumber. I love them cooked in grated ginger.
2nd June 2022

SandraD

@sandradavies
