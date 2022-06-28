Previous
The Escarpment Wellington

The Escarpment Track is steep and well formed. A lady I met earlier along the way gave me advise to manage the steep slopes and steps. Information for me to go and check it out for myself. If I had followed her advise I would still be there in my fear of heights while wearing glasses and needing a handrail. She suggested I go down backwards. There were signs and historical boards along the way. This shot is looking south to Kapati Is.
The sign where I sat and enjoyed a break was:
We do not remember days, we remember moments. -Cesare Pavese-
