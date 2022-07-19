Waiau Pass Track coming up

This is a hard 116km 8-day hike. It goes from St Arnaud connects to the Travers/Sabine Circuit onto finish at the end of St James Walkway.

First, the steep and wet rock track up the Sabine River to its headwaters at Blue Lake. Then, over Travers Pass and through an avalanche risk zone. I needed a clear weather window to hike through the mountains over Waiau Pass to St James Walkway.

Waiau Pass is the TA second-highest point, 1870m. It's the most likely part of the route to be blocked by snow and has some avalanche risk on its southern face. I began this section solo in the summer (Late Jan 22) and met up with other hikers along the way.