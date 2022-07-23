Blue Lake

The Blue Lake Track, 7km / 3 hours, 24 Jan 2021, day 74 on my thru-hike.

The Blue Lake was a better sight in real life than a picture can show. There were Canada Geese on the lake when I wandered along the shore, disappointing to find since the lake is protected and fragile to retain its unique quality and the environment that creates the blue colour.

To get there first, I crossed a swing bridge, and the track went through bush. I left the Sabine/Travers circuit there since it connects with the track that leads back to The Sabine Hut and Lake Rotoroa. This is an area I tramped many years ago. I followed the Blue Lake Track up the West Branch Sabine River to its source. Very bushy and green as it climbed quite steeply.